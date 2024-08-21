Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Increased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

