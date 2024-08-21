Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 31,654 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $403,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $951.97. 2,497,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $967.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.11. The company has a market capitalization of $904.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.