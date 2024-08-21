Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,402 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

