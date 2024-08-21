Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,418 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,073,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,607,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $216.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,245. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

