Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 49 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2 %

HUBB traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.42. 333,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,324. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

