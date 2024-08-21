Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.83. 41,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,422. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

