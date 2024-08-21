Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.50 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $327.79. 572,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.28 and a 200 day moving average of $285.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $329.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.