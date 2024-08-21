Fifth Third Bancorp Has $16.92 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $209.40. 939,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,031. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

