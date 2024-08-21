Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1,606.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Valmont Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $285.00. 37,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

