Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,865. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $429.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

