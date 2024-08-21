Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $142.72. 685,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $3,464,609. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

