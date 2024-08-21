Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. 1,907,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,497. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

