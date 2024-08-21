Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.80 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 760.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $427.39. The company had a trading volume of 645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.84 and its 200 day moving average is $475.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

