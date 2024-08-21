Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.98 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 936,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,310,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.91. 761,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,106. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.39. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

