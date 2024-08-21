Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 274,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,519. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.