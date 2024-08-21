Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

