Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 10,507 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,314,640. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

