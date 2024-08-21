Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of CRL traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. The stock had a trading volume of 563,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

