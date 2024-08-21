Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,063.75.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,007.46. 238,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,708.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,634.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,029.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.