Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 109 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $31,512,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.98. 1,437,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,352. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

