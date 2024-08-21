Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,943 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

SCHW traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

