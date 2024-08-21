Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

DHI stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

