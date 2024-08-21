Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,582 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.97. 274,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

