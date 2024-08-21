Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,225 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 6,829,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,113. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.