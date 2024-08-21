Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $515.29. 3,330,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,077. The company has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

