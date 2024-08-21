Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,895 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63,881.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 3.2 %

WWD traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,236. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.