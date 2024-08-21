Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 752 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.99. 303,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,652. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

