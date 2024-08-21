Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 164.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

SHW stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.97. 1,238,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $358.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.