Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 2,261,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,650. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

