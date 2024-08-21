Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

