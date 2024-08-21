Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

