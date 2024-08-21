Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 570,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,636. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

