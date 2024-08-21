Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

LANC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.60. The company had a trading volume of 183,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.97. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

