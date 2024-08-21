Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,284 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

