Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.32. 665,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,048. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

