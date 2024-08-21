Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.24. 367,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,386. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

