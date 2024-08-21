Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $31,218,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $17,279,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.06. 237,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,029. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.58 and a 200 day moving average of $392.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.