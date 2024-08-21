Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $141,140,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.13. The company had a trading volume of 460,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $274.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.