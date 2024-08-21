Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,040,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

