Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.29 on Wednesday, reaching $782.95. The company had a trading volume of 354,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $734.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $783.97.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

