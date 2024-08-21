Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 565,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,408. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

