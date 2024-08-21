First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 183,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 161,401 shares.The stock last traded at $41.64 and had previously closed at $41.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBNC

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 165.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in First Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.