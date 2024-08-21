First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

FHB stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $267,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after buying an additional 942,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 958.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

