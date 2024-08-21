First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

