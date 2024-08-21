First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

