First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 33,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,678. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.