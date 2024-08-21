First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FCAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 33,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,678. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
