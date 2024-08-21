First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 46,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 110,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,005,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

