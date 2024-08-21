First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 13,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

