First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 13,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.14.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
