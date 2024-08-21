First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.