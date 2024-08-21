First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ FTQI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 219,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $402 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $20.93.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
